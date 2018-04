COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado Springs teenagers involved in the deaths of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida have pleaded guilty.

The victims were apparently murdered over a stolen purse.

Partida’s boyfriend, Gustavo Marquez, confessed his car was used in the crime.

Joseph Rodriguez confessed to kidnapping the victims.

Both face up to 32 years in prison.

As part of their plea deals, both will testify against the two men accused of pulling the trigger.