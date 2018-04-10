  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County, Fatal Crash, Highlands Ranch, Local TV

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – One woman is dead after she lost control of her SUV in Highlands Ranch and it careened through several backyards.

crash copy SUV Crashes Through Backyards, Killing Driver

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened on the 9600 block of Rockhampton Way near South University Boulevard and Quebec Street.

The vehicle was traveling east on University before it crashed. After tearing through a home’s back deck and causing heavy damage it wound up on its side on a fence next to another home. Authorities believe she was speeding before the crash happened.

crash1 SUV Crashes Through Backyards, Killing Driver

(credit: CBS)

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s