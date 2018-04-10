HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – One woman is dead after she lost control of her SUV in Highlands Ranch and it careened through several backyards.

The crash happened on the 9600 block of Rockhampton Way near South University Boulevard and Quebec Street.

The vehicle was traveling east on University before it crashed. After tearing through a home’s back deck and causing heavy damage it wound up on its side on a fence next to another home. Authorities believe she was speeding before the crash happened.

The woman’s identity has not been released.