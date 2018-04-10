By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Two skiers on Georgia Pass east of Breckenridge were caught in an avalanche Tuesday, one of the skiers was killed.

Summit County Sheriff’s officials confirmed they are working on a recovery mission.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. There is no word on the other skier’s condition or extent of injuries.

Flight for Life and Summit County Rescue group responded to the slide around 11 a.m. Cell phone coverage is poor in the area making details hard to come by.

Avalanche danger was listed as moderate for the area by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center for Tuesday when the slide occurred east of Breckenridge.

This marks the third slide fatality in the state so far this season. On Sunday, an Aspen Rescue member was killed in another slide. John Galvin’s body was recovered on Tuesday.

