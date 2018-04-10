Johnny Dewayne Harris (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man they believe is responsible for sexual assaults, assault and menacing.

Johnny Dewayne Harris also may have a knife.

Police say there is an active warrant for Harris for attempted sexual assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing. There is a second warrant for sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping and felony menacing.

Police believe Harris has changed his appearance since the photos were taken of him.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.