(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne revealed this year’s One Book 4 Colorado at the State Capitol Building.

The governor read “Groovy Joe: Dance Party Countdown” to a group of four-year-olds.

This program has provided free books to children across the state for the last seven years.

Hickenlooper says the program helps get kids reading.

LINK: Where To Get The One Book 4 Colorado