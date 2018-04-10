  • CBS4On Air

Former CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup, who just finished his college career, is likely to be an early-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

gettyimages 861450502 Gallup Keeps Smiling As He Visits NFL Teams Before Draft

Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Nevada at the CSU Stadium Oct. 14, 2017. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“The last couple of weeks I’ve been flying around, going to see teams, teams coming to work me out. It’s been a good process. It’s been fun,” said Gallup of the process leading up to the draft.

“I wake up every day and tell myself a lot of people don’t get to do what I do, so I put a smile on my face.”

During his senior season in Fort Collins, Gallup hauled in 100 receptions for 1,418 yards. He also made seven trips to the end zone.

gettyimages 607337046 master Gallup Keeps Smiling As He Visits NFL Teams Before Draft

Wide receiver Michael Gallup of the CSU Rams cathces a pass against the UNC Bears at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Following his collegiate career Gallup participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and played on the “North Team” which was coached by the Broncos coaching staff.

“It was a great experience for me. A lot of coaches don’t believe that I have it in me to play against the best talent so I had to go down there and prove myself,” said Gallup.

“(Vance Joseph) coaches you up, but also he’ll pull you to the side, he’ll talk to you. He’s a coach, but he’s also a mentor, so I like that about him,” Gallup said of playing for Broncos head coach.

Following his appearance at the Senior Bowl, Gallup went to the NFL Combine and then worked out for scouts at CSU’s Pro Day where he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash.

gallup Gallup Keeps Smiling As He Visits NFL Teams Before Draft

Gallup at CSU Pro Day (credit: CBS)

He’s currently working out in Fort Collins waiting draft day.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 26.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

