Former CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup, who just finished his college career, is likely to be an early-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“The last couple of weeks I’ve been flying around, going to see teams, teams coming to work me out. It’s been a good process. It’s been fun,” said Gallup of the process leading up to the draft.

“I wake up every day and tell myself a lot of people don’t get to do what I do, so I put a smile on my face.”

During his senior season in Fort Collins, Gallup hauled in 100 receptions for 1,418 yards. He also made seven trips to the end zone.

Following his collegiate career Gallup participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and played on the “North Team” which was coached by the Broncos coaching staff.

“It was a great experience for me. A lot of coaches don’t believe that I have it in me to play against the best talent so I had to go down there and prove myself,” said Gallup.

“(Vance Joseph) coaches you up, but also he’ll pull you to the side, he’ll talk to you. He’s a coach, but he’s also a mentor, so I like that about him,” Gallup said of playing for Broncos head coach.

Following his appearance at the Senior Bowl, Gallup went to the NFL Combine and then worked out for scouts at CSU’s Pro Day where he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash.

He’s currently working out in Fort Collins waiting draft day.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 26.

