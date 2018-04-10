By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After stopping in the 50s on Monday, temperatures will jump 15-20 degrees with highs in the lower 70s in the Denver area on Tuesday. It will be our warmest day in more than a week.

Winds will stay generally light on Monday before increasing a bit Monday night. Then it becoming breezy at times on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph followed by windy weather on Thursday. Gusts should reach at lest 50 mph for much of the Front Range. The wind will push temperatures even higher (we’ll be near 80° on Wednesday!) but will also increase the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all lower elevations east of the Continental Divide for Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. and Thursday starting at 10 a.m.



A strong cold front will enter northwestern Colorado late Thursday causing snow to spread over the mountains Thursday night into Friday. The front will reach the metro area Thursday night causing a 30 degree drop in temperatures along with a chance for light snow on Friday.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. It will start cool with 50s on Saturday and then 60s for Sunday.

