By Makenzie O’Keefe

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– For many across the Denver metro area, the High Line Canal is more than just a trail; it’s a way of life. The recreational area welcomes hundreds of thousands of users every year.

On Tuesday night, planning continues for its future.

The High Line Canal Conservancy has launched the second phase of significant planning for the 71-mile regional trail.

Just last year, the team completed a Community Vision Plan. That included input from over 3,500 people about how to improve the trail while also keeping it a natural, connected, continued and enhanced resource in the region.

The team will use that information to focus on developing a Framework Plan, which is anticipated to be complete in the fall of 2018.

The final Framework Plan will focus on additional open space, signs, crossing safety, landscape guidelines, education programs for increased access and use, and long-term protection.

The committee wants community engagement on the planning process. They are hosting an open house at the Goodson Recreation Center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

