SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Around 2,500 homes and businesses in Salida and Poncha Springs are without natural gas because of a broken pipeline.

Salida fire officials say a high pressure gas line ruptured on Highway 50 near Poncha Springs.

They have ordered evacuations.

Atmos Energy shut down service Tuesday and says the disruption will continue into Wednesday until technicians restore service.

Officials say that restoration process will take several days because technicians will need to enter each home affected.

If the homeowner or an adult is not home, that homeowner will have to call Atmos Energy to have their service turned back on.

Anyone with questions is urged to call 888-286-6700.

