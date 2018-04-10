BREAKING NEWS1 Skier Killed In Avalanche Near Breckenridge
Devon Drizzt Howard, Caleb Joseph Vigil, Alicia Elena Valdez (credit: Edgewater Police)

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – The third suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Edgewater last week.

shooting scene

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened last Thursday near 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Andrew Jenicek, 27, was killed after he got out of his car in the parking lot to the west of Dunkin’ Donuts.

He suffered a single gunshot wound to the middle of his chest with no other visible signs of trauma. His wallet and cellphone were near his body.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses said the suspects went to “get some guy’s wallet” and he dropped it on the ground. When one of the suspects went to grab the wallet, Jenicek went for the gun and that’s when he was shot.

Jenicek’s family told CBS4 he was going to get his girlfriend’s dinner when he was shot.

andrew jenicek victim edgewater homicide from epd copy

Andrew Jenicek (credit: Facebook)

Edgewater police obtained a warrant for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery for Devon Drizzt Howard, 20, on Monday. Police announced his arrest on Tuesday.

devon drizzt howard

Devon Drizzt Howard (credit: Edgewater Police)

edgewater homicide 4 caleb joseph vigil arrested from epd copy

Caleb Joseph Vigil (credit: Edgewater Police)

Police took two other suspects into custody, Caleb Joseph Vigil, 19, and Alicia Elena Valdez, 19, in the days after the shooting.

edgewater homicide 5 alicia elena valdez arrested from epd copy

Alicia Elena Valdez (credit: Edgewater Police)

Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Edgewater police at 303-980-7300.

LINK: GoFundMe Page For Andrew Jenicek

