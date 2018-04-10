BREAKING NEWS1 Skier Killed In Avalanche Near Breckenridge
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS4) – The U.S. Department on Transportation is urging drivers to check to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

This after a father in Indiana died after saving his daughter from their sinking vehicle.

Anthony Burgess, 24, stepped out of his car to talk to someone when the 3-year-old was able to kick the gear shift out of “park.”

The car rolled into the pond, and Burgess jumped in and saved the girl.

He, unfortunately, died.

Police say the 2008 Pontiac G-6 was recalled four years ago, but the repairs were never made.

According to government officials, a third of recalled vehicles on the road haven’t been fixed.

LINK: Safercar.gov

