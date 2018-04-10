DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock says he will not discipline Police Chief Robert White in two separate investigations.

One was a hit-and-run crash last September. A suspect hit White’s car at 16th and Yosemite Street, then that driver got into a second more serious crash.

White was investigated for possibly violating chase policy, but the mayor says he sees no reason for discipline.

The mayor also says he does not believe White withheld open records willingly in an investigation into the actions of a Denver officer arrested in a sexual assault case that was later dismissed.

The mayor did say in both cases that White should have “exercised more professionalism.”