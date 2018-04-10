By Karen Morfitt

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado communities are seeing their populations boom, and that comes with development opportunities.

A neighborhood in Golden is facing that very issue, and they are being asked by the city to weigh in.

They want input on potentially changing how an area known as “The Overlook” could be used.

The property sits south of 6th Avenue and east of Interstate 70, not far from the Jefferson County fairgrounds and Green Mountain Park.

One resident, who asked to be identified as Marv, has lived in Golden hills for 42 years.

“I will be there. This meeting tomorrow night is an information meeting,” he said.

The City of Golden sent a letter to neighbors explaining the reason for the meeting.

The owner of the Golden Overlook property wants to add commercial development to its potential use – which means the city would need to rezone the area.

If rezoned, it opens the door for a wide array of possibilities – everything from an RV dealership to an assisted living facility.

“It is kind of an everything goes, and I do not know about that,” Marv said.

He also has questions about access to the area. Right now, there is one road in and one road out, and it runs right by his home.

“It’s exactly one and a half miles up here on one crowded street already,” he said.

After 40 years of living in the area, Marv says he just wants to be heard.

The information meeting will be held Wednesday night in the Green Mountain High School Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

