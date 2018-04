DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based Chipotle is working to cut back on the trash its produces.

That’s according to a report by the Denver Business Journal.

Chipotle now wants to divert half of all its restaurant waste from landfills by the year 2020.

Right now, the restaurant chain keeps about 40 percent of its trash out of landfills.

The chain plans to reach its goal by increasing recycling and composting and by donating leftover food.