(credit: Mark Kiryluk/Central City Opera)

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Get ready for the new season at the Central City Opera.

In its 86th year of performances, the Central City Opera will feature two main stage productions for its summer festival, including The Magic Flute and Il trovatore.

Alessandro Talevi is directing The Magic Flute.

The summer festival is July 7- Aug. 5.

