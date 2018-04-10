  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Only one in four children in foster care will graduate high school on time. A new bill in the state legislature aims to change that.

(credit: CBS)

The bill would make it easier for the children to remain at the same school – even if they end up getting placed with a new family.

Tori Shuler, who was in the foster care system as a teenager, says her success came after she didn’t have to constantly switch schools.

Tori Shuler (credit: CBS)

“I was able to stay in the same high school all four years. I graduated with my peers, and I went to college. And I think if we had more kids be able to tell that story, being in foster care like me, we would have higher statistics of graduation,” Shuler said.

The bill is one of several at the capitol aimed at helping foster children succeed.

