By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Just call Katie super woman. She is a wife, has 10 kids and a full time job as an adoption navigator for the Adoption Exchange.

That is impressive in and of itself, but what is incredibly remarkable about Katie and her family is that she has three biological children and seven adopted children.

CBS4’s Morning Anchor Britt Moreno asked Katie what compelled her and her husband to adopt on CBS4 This Morning.

“There was a need in our family. Our family was missing someone,” said Katie.

And so they adopted these kids from around the world and now they have a house full with kids ages 6 to 16 years old.

Adoption is near and dear to Katie’s heart. She works with the Adoption Exchange as a navigator, so she helps families find therapies for their kids through and after adoption.

She also helps families formulate an education plan for kids and she helps those families with kids struggling with the law.

Katie offers this advice to those on the fence about adopting, “It is challenging, but it will change your life for the better.”

The Adoption Exchange works to place children into adoptive families. They also help families throughout the adoption process.

RELATED: Wednesday’s Child Profiles

CBS4 has partnered with The Adoption Exchange for 37 years. Each week, the station profiles a child who’s eligible for adoption during our Wednesday’s Child segment. In fiscal year 2016-2017, 37 children were profiled on Wednesday’s child, and four of them have entered into a long-term connections.

LINK: A Day For Wednesday’s Child

One day a year, CBS4 and The Adoption Exchange celebrate successful adoptions on A Day for Wednesday’s Child. From 4:30 a.m. to 10:35 p.m., the station dedicates time within its newscasts to raising money for and awareness of adoption.

