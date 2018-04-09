DEVELOPING STORYDeputies: Student arrested on campus for having gun
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Margaret Goldner, Parker, Ponderosa High School
Alleged gun found in student's vehicle at Ponderosa High School. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old student at Ponderosa High School in Parker.

Authorities say they received a tip on Monday that Margaret Goldner was dealing drugs and had a gun in her vehicle.

When deputies searcher her vehicle, they say they found a handgun inside.

Goldner was arrested on campus and faces charges of possession of a firearm on school ground, juvenile in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the information came through the Text-A-Tip service in which students can anonymously report crime directly to law enforcement and the school district.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s