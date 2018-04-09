Alleged gun found in student's vehicle at Ponderosa High School. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old student at Ponderosa High School in Parker.

Authorities say they received a tip on Monday that Margaret Goldner was dealing drugs and had a gun in her vehicle.

When deputies searcher her vehicle, they say they found a handgun inside.

Goldner was arrested on campus and faces charges of possession of a firearm on school ground, juvenile in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the information came through the Text-A-Tip service in which students can anonymously report crime directly to law enforcement and the school district.