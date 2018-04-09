Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Denver Post, Local TV, The Athletic

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – A new website focused on sports fanatics is launching in Denver with many names you’ll likely know from The Denver Post who are leaving for TheAthletic.com.

the athletic in denver 10pkg transfer frame 780 Former Denver Post Writers Looking Ahead To New Sports Website

(credit: CBS)

Nicki Jhabvala, Nick Groke and Nick Kosmider are part of the team launching The Athletic in Denver with coverage of the Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, and Nuggets.

“The post has been great to me. It was great to me for four years. To become the Broncos beat writer, that was great for me,” said Jhabvala. “It challenged me and was a tremendous opportunity. So, leaving what I built up, leaving the people that I met there. It was hard.”

the athletic in denver 10pkg transfer frame 840 Former Denver Post Writers Looking Ahead To New Sports Website

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Nicki Jhabvala. (credit: CBS)

Jhabvala says she will continue to cover the Broncos.

The Athletic launched in 2016 and has slowly expanded around the U.S. and Canada.

Tuesday marks the first official day with a staff of reporters dedicated to Denver. The website, which relies on subscriptions from readers up to $60 a year, has been criticized for poaching talent from fledgling newspapers.

the athletic in denver 10pkg transfer frame 960 Former Denver Post Writers Looking Ahead To New Sports Website

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t see what The Athletic is doing as pillaging newspapers,” Jhabvala said. “They gave me and my colleagues a great opportunity. What’s going on with The Denver Post and Alden Global, that’s pillaging newspapers. And it breaks my heart to see that because there’s so many fantastic journalist there.”

Jhabvala says she’s just excited to start a new chapter and hopefully give fans a new avenue for content.

the athletic in denver 10pkg transfer frame 210 Former Denver Post Writers Looking Ahead To New Sports Website

(credit: CBS)

“(I’m) Certainly going to continue to cover the team, much like I did in the past with The Denver Post, but there’s also bigger stories I want to pursue that are related to the Broncos, but also related to the other pro sports teams in the area,” Jhabvala said. “Write it; report it in a new way, so it gives a different angle that perhaps others aren’t looking at or even considering.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

