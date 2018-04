DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will soon be on his way to Paris. He’s part of a special delegation taking the first non-stop flight from Denver to the City of Light.

Norwegian Air announced it was adding the service out of Denver International Airport last year.

One-way advance purchase tickets sold as low as $229.

There are still seats available for the Monday evening flight. The non-stop flights from DIA to Paris are scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.