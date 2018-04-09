DENVER (CBS4) – A slick new venue to see indoor concerts will open in Denver’s RiNo district next year.

Construction has started on The Mission Ballroom, which will feature a moving stage and “flexible capacity” for concerts. That means some shows might have a sellout crowd of 2,200 but others might have nearly 4,000 concertgoers.

“Our entire AEG Presents Rocky Mountain team spent the last 11 years searching for the perfect location and the right design to build one of the finest venues this town has ever seen,” said AEG Presents Rocky Mountain CEO Chuck Morris in a prepared statement.

The venue will be located inside a new mixed use project in RiNo called North Wynkoop. It will be located on Brighton Boulevard between 40th and 43rd Streets, in the north end of the RiNo district.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountain is working with Westfield Company, Inc. on the project. The two companies said in a news release on Monday that The Mission Ballroom will have a dance floor where people will stand or sit in seats and then also a tiered-riser configuration that will be similar to the seating at Red Rocks. The venue will also be available for award shows, weddings and corporate functions.

In a YouTube video released by the companies, Gov. John Hickenlooper said he’s excited about the announcement.

“When Chuck Morris puts his mind to creating one of the great theater spaces in Colorado, you know it’s going to be one of the great theater spaces in America,” Hickenlooper said.

In addition to the concert venue, North Wynkoop will also feature an office building that will have shops and renovated warehouse buildings that will feature restaurants, bars and stores.

“Future phases of North Wynkoop include market rate and affordable housing, a hotel, as well as the potential for an additional one million square feet of residential and commercial uses,” the companies wrote in their news release.