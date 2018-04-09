DEVELOPING STORYConstruction underway on ambitious new concert venue called The Mission Ballroom in RiNo
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowling, Local TV, Luis Perez, NFL Draft, Quarterback Prospects, Texas A&M Commerce, Tim Jenkins

By Ryan Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – Every NFL Draft has that “Best Player You’ve Never Heard Of.” This year, that honor might belong to Division II standout Luis Perez.

Perez played college ball at Texas A&M Commerce, where he absolutely dominated his competition.

“My senior year we won the National Championship, and I won the Harlon Hill Trophy,” Perez said. “I had 47 TD’s total, 5,001 yards and completed 70.6% of my passes.”

gettyimages 899030498 After Dominating In Division II, QB Luis Perez Prepares For NFL Draft

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Quarterback Luis Perez (credit: Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perez has been training in Colorado with local Quarterback Coach Tim Jenkins to prepare him for the NFL draft. Both are trying to show NFL teams that Luis deserves a shot, even though he played at a smaller school than some of the other big name prospects.

“Just another chip on my shoulder I’ve got to overcome.”

The Harlon Hill Trophy might actually just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Perez’s potential, especially when you consider he didn’t even play football in high school.

“I tried out for quarterback in high school, and my coaches thought I was a better wide receiver. Then I got good at bowling, and started competing competitively all over the states of California and Arizona, Las Vegas. So I just said, ‘You know what? I’m going to stick to bowling.’”

Turns out Perez has some serious bowling talent; he’s bowled a dozen perfect games. However, bowling isn’t Perez’s Plan B, it’s just a hobby at the moment. His full focus is becoming an NFL quarterback.

“When I go after something, I go after it 100%. When I made that move from bowling to football, I went 100% all in. I love having 100% control, and in an NFL offense, I know I’m going to be able to just do me, and lead men to succeed, and that’s just the way I am.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s