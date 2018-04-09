By Ryan Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – Every NFL Draft has that “Best Player You’ve Never Heard Of.” This year, that honor might belong to Division II standout Luis Perez.

Perez played college ball at Texas A&M Commerce, where he absolutely dominated his competition.

“My senior year we won the National Championship, and I won the Harlon Hill Trophy,” Perez said. “I had 47 TD’s total, 5,001 yards and completed 70.6% of my passes.”

Perez has been training in Colorado with local Quarterback Coach Tim Jenkins to prepare him for the NFL draft. Both are trying to show NFL teams that Luis deserves a shot, even though he played at a smaller school than some of the other big name prospects.

“Just another chip on my shoulder I’ve got to overcome.”

The Harlon Hill Trophy might actually just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Perez’s potential, especially when you consider he didn’t even play football in high school.

“I tried out for quarterback in high school, and my coaches thought I was a better wide receiver. Then I got good at bowling, and started competing competitively all over the states of California and Arizona, Las Vegas. So I just said, ‘You know what? I’m going to stick to bowling.’”

Turns out Perez has some serious bowling talent; he’s bowled a dozen perfect games. However, bowling isn’t Perez’s Plan B, it’s just a hobby at the moment. His full focus is becoming an NFL quarterback.

“When I go after something, I go after it 100%. When I made that move from bowling to football, I went 100% all in. I love having 100% control, and in an NFL offense, I know I’m going to be able to just do me, and lead men to succeed, and that’s just the way I am.”