(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Business leaders flocked to the state Capitol on Monday to pressure state lawmakers to dedicate more money to transportation projects in Colorado.

They’re hoping to convince lawmakers in the state House of Representatives to pass Senate Bill 1, which would provide more than $500 million to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

They believe that would create a ripple effect that would bring more business to the state, as well as improving the work force that is already living here.

The bill, which is the largest transportation bill in 20 years, passed the state Senate unanimously.

The bill would provide funding to CDOT in 2019, and it would bond for billions more next year if voters do not pass a ballot measure that would provide other funding.

Outside the state Capitol rotunda on Monday morning, business leaders from around the state argued the funding is vital to keeping Colorado’s economy competitive.

Some said the clogged roadways not only delay business, but also decline the quality of life for the workforce and may push out those who currently call Colorado home.

“Our members consistently share with us the barriers to success that current transportation conditions present for them. Increased labor costs, and delayed deliveries, as drivers sit in traffic… as opposed to getting their products to market. Executives and professionals missing important business meetings to further grow their businesses IP and down the Front Range,” said Patrice Lehermeier with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The bill is currently in the state House with a month left in the session.