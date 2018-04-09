  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will start with a mix of rain and snow along most of the Front Range thanks a quick moving upper-level storm system. The storm will be far to the southeast of Colorado by Monday evening and skies will quickly clear. On Tuesday we’ll start a 3 day stretch of sunny, breezy, and much warmer weather. Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week when some neighborhoods in the metro area could conceivably reach 80°.

The mountains will also see a few more snow showers on Monday with up to 3 inches of additional accumulation. About 18 ski areas remain open in Colorado and almost all of them have seen snow in recent days. Loveland Ski Area seems to have received the most with almost 2 feet since Saturday.

115 Latest Forecast: Morning Rain/Snow, Then Gradual Clearing
After dry weather  statewide on Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday, snow will return to the mountains by Thursday night and the Denver area has a chance for flurries Friday and Friday night as much colder weather returns.

5day Latest Forecast: Morning Rain/Snow, Then Gradual Clearing

snowpack Latest Forecast: Morning Rain/Snow, Then Gradual Clearing

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Morning Rain/Snow, Then Gradual Clearing

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

