ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The skier and member of Mountain Rescue Aspen who died in an avalanche over the weekend has been identified.

John Gavin, 57, was killed in the avalanche in the Maroon Bowl on Sunday. Gavin was a 30-year veteran of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

“John was a dedicated and professional public safety volunteer, who unselfishly

gave his time to our community over 30 years,” said Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo in a statement.

In the same avalanche, Gavin’s skiing partner was injured but was able to call for help and eventually self-rescued.

Search and rescue crews were alerted to the two skiers caught in the avalanche outside of the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the avalanche conditions, the recovery effort to recover Gavin’s body has been delayed. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will work with Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol this week to determine the best time and date to recover Gavin’s body.

“John helped save lives of hundreds of visitors and locals who were in need while

injured or stranded in our mountains. John will be missed by all on our team and in our community,” said MRA President Justin Hood in a statement.