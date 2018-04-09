(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Giraffe lovers can now easily watch two pregnant giraffes with a click of their mouse.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is expecting their 200th and 201st giraffes in the near future.

Mothers Muziki and Laikipia are both pregnant with due dates very close to each other. Both bred with Khalid last year — Muziki on Valentine’s Day and Laikipia a few days later.

The zoo launched the “birth cam” on Monday showing the stall where both females will spend their nights.

Officials say the moms will be out and about with the herd during the day which can be viewed on the exhibit’s outdoor cameras.

The stall camera will be changed to night-vision mode at night, and two dim red lights on the stall will help viewers see the giraffe moms.

Officials say those red lights will not disturb the natural daily cycles the giraffes are used to.

They add if each of the mother’s start giving birth in the outdoor area, zookeepers will attempt to shift them into the stall, but animals can be unpredictable.

Giraffe gestation typically ranges between 14.5 and 15 months, but can be as little as 13 months.

Zookeepers believe the due dates will be around April 30.