  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colfax Avenue, Donna Lynne, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, also running for governor of Colorado, took a 26-mile stroll along Colfax Avenue over the weekend. She said she wanted to talk to people about issues that concern them.

Lynne started on Sunday morning in Golden and walked towards Aurora. She said she wanted to talk to people about issues that impact their lives, including housing, health care and education.

lt gov colfax stroll 10vo transfer frame 471 Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne Takes 26 Mile Stroll Along Colfax Avenue

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne (credit: CBS)

“Explain to them there is an election coming up, what’s at stake, and I have enjoyed this tremendously.

lt gov colfax stroll 10sotvo transfer frame 227 Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne Takes 26 Mile Stroll Along Colfax Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lynne is one of nearly a dozen candidates running for governor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s