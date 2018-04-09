DENVER (CBS4)– Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, also running for governor of Colorado, took a 26-mile stroll along Colfax Avenue over the weekend. She said she wanted to talk to people about issues that concern them.

Lynne started on Sunday morning in Golden and walked towards Aurora. She said she wanted to talk to people about issues that impact their lives, including housing, health care and education.

“Explain to them there is an election coming up, what’s at stake, and I have enjoyed this tremendously.

Lynne is one of nearly a dozen candidates running for governor.