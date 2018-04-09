DEVELOPING STORYDeputies: Student arrested on campus for having gun
By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – More than two dozen people spent their last day on the job at The Denver Post Monday.

The jobs have been cut by the publication’s owners, a New York-based hedge fund.

Chuck Plunkett, the Post’s Editoral Page Editor, did something that many might see as courageous. He bit the hand that feeds him.

With help of other Post staffers, Plunkett put together a Sunday perspective section under the headline “News Matters.”

“Colorado should demand the newspaper it deserves,” he said.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Chuck Plunkett. (credit: CBS)

CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger asked Plunkett if he did this behind the backs of the owners.

“I didn’t alert them, but i didn’t keep it a secret,” he said. Plunkett did notify Dean Singleton who serves on the board.

With a history dating back 125 years, the Post is in trouble.

It’s owner, Alden Global Capital which is operating the paper under Digital First Media, has been laying off staffers heavily.

This was Cohen Peart’s last day on the editorial page after nearly two decades at the Post.

He now joins those who used to work there and those still there now.

Photographer Steve Nehf, another of those leaving the Post told CBS4 he at least was in his 60s and received a good severance package, but others weren’t so lucky.

Plunkett has no regrets about his actions criticizing his paper’s owners.

Chuck Plunkett (credit: CBS)

“You want them to take what you are saying seriously and understand the criticism is coming from a very genuine place,” he said.

The section critical of the Post owners was first published online without their knowledge.

After conversations between owners and the paper’s editor it was allowed to be published in print.

“I think that took courage and I’m glad they let that publish and let the conversation get started,” he said.

What he and others at the Post are clamoring for is the owners to invest in them or sell to someone who will.

CBS4 left messages for Alden Global Capital, but the calls were not returned.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

