(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has cleared Denver Police Chief Robert White of any wrongdoing in two separate investigations.

One was a hit-and-run crash in September of last year where a driver struck White’s vehicle at 16th and Yosemite.

The suspect continued driving and ended up in a second, more serious crash.

White was investigated for possibly violating chase policy but Hancock said that he didn’t violate it.