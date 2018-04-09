By Dillon Thomas

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 50 years after it was first built, residents in the Southglenn neighborhood have raised concerns that their country club would be soon demolished and redeveloped.

The concerns started after the country club announced declining revenue for several years.

The country club rests on 22 acres and serves more than 1,300 households.

“It was all the rage when the community was developed,” said Dale Rottschafer, a resident.

“It has a nine hole golf course. It has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse,” said Pat Benhmida, a resident. “It is a nice open area in the middle of our neighborhood.”

“(A) deciding factor in us buying the house we bought, was that there was a little community country club up the hill from our house,” Rottschaffer said.

The property has continuously struggled to gain momentum, losing money since the 1990’s.

“The community struggled to finance it. They voted to change the bylaws to allow non-residents membership,” Rottschafer said.

With the property in financial decline, those who live nearby are concerned outside money will get involved and make it a development for high-density housing.

“I could see 400 townhouses going in there, getting rid of any buffer around our elementary school,” Rottschafer said.

The community organized a vote for Monday night.

A “yes” would allow the property to be handed over to a Special Recreation District, which currently does not exist. A “no” would leave the property under it’s current ownership and operation.

If approved, the residents would then have to vote to create that Special Recreation District in November to operate the land.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.