EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspects are in custody and another is at large after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Edgewater.

The shooting happened last Thursday near 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Andrew Jenicek, 27, was killed after he got out of his car in the parking lot.

So far it’s not clear what the motive for the shooting may have been. Jenicek’s family told CBS4 he was going to get his girlfriend’s dinner when he was shot.

Edgewater police announced Monday afternoon that they have obtained a warrant and are looking for the following suspect:

Devon Drizzt Howard, 20

They said the following two people are also in custody and suspected in the case:

Caleb Joseph Vigil, 19

Alicia Elena Valdez, 19

Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Edgewater police at 303-980-7300.