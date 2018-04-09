BREAKING NEWS1 at large, 2 in custody after murder of 27-year-old outside restaurant
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alicia Elena Valdez, Andrew Jenicek, Caleb Joseph Vigil, Deadly Shooting, Devon Drizzt Howard, Edgewater, Edgewater Police, Local TV

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspects are in custody and another is at large after a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Edgewater.

shooting scene 1 At Large, 2 In Custody After Deadly Shooting Outside Restaurant

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened last Thursday near 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Andrew Jenicek, 27, was killed after he got out of his car in the parking lot.

So far it’s not clear what the motive for the shooting may have been. Jenicek’s family told CBS4 he was going to get his girlfriend’s dinner when he was shot.

andrew jenicek victim edgewater homicide from epd copy 1 At Large, 2 In Custody After Deadly Shooting Outside Restaurant

Andrew Jenicek (credit: Facebook)

Edgewater police announced Monday afternoon that they have obtained a warrant and are looking for the following suspect:

Devon Drizzt Howard, 20

devon drizzt howard 1 At Large, 2 In Custody After Deadly Shooting Outside Restaurant

Devon Drizzt Howard (credit: Edgewater Police)

They said the following two people are also in custody and suspected in the case:

Caleb Joseph Vigil, 19
Alicia Elena Valdez, 19

Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Edgewater police at 303-980-7300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s