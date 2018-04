FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– American Furniture Warehouse wants to put a large sign along Interstate 25 in Larimer County. Now the giant retailer is asking county commissioners for permission.

The 60-foot sign would sit outside the Fort Collins store off Mulberry. That’s four times as large as currently allowed in the county.

Commissioners met on Monday afternoon to discuss AFW’s request. The decision is expected soon.