  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Densmore, Ashley Mead, Boulder, Boulder County, Local TV, Oklahoma

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection began Monday morning for the murder trial of Adam Densmore, the man accused of murdering and dismembering Ashley Mead, the mother of his daughter.

Police say Densmore killed Mead after a massive fight on Feb. 12, 2017 then dismembered and dumped the remains of her body across four states including Lousiana and Oklahoma.

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Some of her remains are still missing. Investigators identified remains found inside a suitcase in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma as Mead.

(credit: CBS)

Remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma have tentatively been identified as Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14, 2017 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15, 2017.

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

Ashley Mead (credit: CBS)

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Adam Densmore in Boulder County court (credit: CBS)

Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in custody without bond.

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s