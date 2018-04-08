By Michael Abeyta

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – When it comes to planning a wedding, finding a venue is one of the most stressful parts.

That’s why when Cody Jorgensen found her dream spot, she was ecstatic, but her dreams soon turned into a nightmare.

When Jorgensen and her fiancé decided to tie the knot, she went through all the typical emotions the newly betrothed experience.

First, excitement, then nervousness about getting everything done.

“Planning a wedding is really stressful,” Jorgensen said.

One thing she knew was what type of wedding venue she wanted.

“Somewhere where there was going to be some really nice Aspen leaves changing color because that’s what I always wanted for my wedding,” she said.

They found the perfect place. The Peaceful Valley Resort 18 miles outside of Lyons.

It had the Aspen trees, the Rocky Mountains and a great staff.

“Amanda, the event coordinator, gave us a hug and said that she was so excited for us. So, we thought we were good to go,” Jorgensen said.

They put down a $2,300 deposit, signed a contract and started planning the rest of their ceremony.

A few months later, Jorgensen called to pay the rest of their bill and something was amiss.

“I called in January and left a message, and never heard back, and then February 2, we got an email from them saying that the company was going to be changing management,” she said.

CBS4 called both the property owner and the people responsible for operations and planning events at the location and it’s seems there has been a falling out between them.

The property owner does plan to reopen, but with a different company in charge of events.

The former event coordinators would like to continue to honor the contracts they made, but say they don’t have access to the property. People like Jorgensen are stuck in the middle.

“They walked away with a large chunk of change that really messed up everyone’s plans,” she said.

