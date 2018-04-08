HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and residents in Highlands Ranch rallied against gun violence on Saturday night.

Hundreds packed the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium for a “Town Hall for Our Lives.”

The goal was to show Colorado lawmakers they are serious about making a change.

“The issues are not about gun control. It’s about public safety, and the safety of our students in our schools. And those are the number one issues, how we can ensure the safety of the people around us,” said Madison Rose, a sophomore at the University of Colorado Denver.

The students encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the issues no matter which side they are on.