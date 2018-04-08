Stock photo of a Nissan Xterra similar to the one stolen Sunday (credit: Boulder Police)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say a woman who stole a man’s vehicle from a gas station and also dragged the victim across the parking lot.

Investigators say the man left his keys inside his 2006 blue Nissan Xterra Sunday morning.

The victim noticed a heavy-set Hispanic woman between 30 and 35 years old wearing dark clothing get inside the vehicle.

Police say the man ran outside to try and stop her, but as he grabbed the suspect, investigators say she put the vehicle in reverse and dragged the man.

They say she also hit another person in the parking lot.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries.

The vehicle now has a broken passenger tail light and a shattered rear window. The stolen vehicle was last seen heading east on Baseline Road toward Foothills Parkway.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.