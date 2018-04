(credit: CBS)

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – Edgewater police say they believe they’ve identified the suspects and the suspect vehicle in a deadly shooting outside a restaurant on Thursday.

Andrew Jenick was shot and killed when he got out of his car at the restaurant near 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police were searching for a silver or white sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

On Sunday, they told CBS4 they believe they’ve identified that vehicle and the individuals involved.