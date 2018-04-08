  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInstinct
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, East Beats, East High School, Local TV

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a club at East High School in Denver that’s different.

It allows students to make their own music.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 955 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

East High School (credit: CBS)

East Beats helps teenagers break out of their shell.

Wednesdays after the final bell rings, a small group of students lead by a quiet young man named Shawndell Shaw meets.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 275 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

Shawndell Shaw (credit: CBS)

“Shawndell is very talented. He’s a little quiet, but he’s got a really, really active mind,” Ronald Sally, Shaw’s mentor, said.

He’s quiet, until you ask him about the thing he loves most in this whole world, then he transforms.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 455 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

Randall Sally (credit: CBS)

“My rap is like a second personality. That’s why I love music because it lets me talk in another way,” he said.

Shaw and other students want to learn how to express themselves through music.

“In this club we teach kids at East High School how to produce their own tracks and how other tracks are made,” Shaw said.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 335 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

(credit: CBS)

“We talk. We make beats. Sometimes we will talk about each other’s beats…when we give each other pointers, it really matters,” said Elio Chambers-Marshall.

Shaw founded the club.

“I was talking to the students one day in class about what type of extracurricular activities they were involved in and he just very quietly said, ‘Mr. Sally I started a club,’ and I said ‘What? What club?’” Sally said.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 1195 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

(credit: CBS)

Now, in an English classroom on the third floor, a few loyal kids united by their love for hip hop, teach each other about music, culture, and even promotion, like the project they are working on.

“We needed some way to make revenue and selling cookies outside… like let’s do something bigger, and so let’s do a rap battle,” Shaw said.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 2685 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

(credit: CBS)

A few weeks later, their plan became reality. This time, the turnout was meager, mostly teachers, friends, and family members. Sally says that is still a big deal.

“I think it’s really, really important that everybody in a kid’s village supports them as best as they can,” Sally said.

The size of the crowd isn’t really important. For the students, it was enough to gain experience, to share their passions, and to be loud instead of staying quiet.

east beats 5pkg transfer frame 695 After School Club Created To Help Teenagers Grow: Its Why I Love Music

(credit: CBS)

Breaking out of their shells and trying something new is how students grow and East Beats lets them do just that – grow.

“You’ve got to keep experiencing or else nothing is going to change or get better,” Chambers-Marshal said.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s