PITKIN COUNTY, Colo.(CBS)- An avalanche in the area of Maroon Bowl, about seven miles outside of Aspen, killed a crew member of the Mountain Rescue Aspen on Sunday.

Search and rescue crews were alerted to two skiers caught in the avalanche outside of the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the skiers was able to get away from the slide path and used their cell phone to call for help, the skier was then able to climb back uphill to reach the other skier caught in the avalanche. Officials say despite resuscitation efforts, the skier caught in the slide did not survive; it appears the skier hit a tree.

Crews attempted a recovery effort Sunday, but the terrain and conditions were found to be too unsafe. Officials say the surviving skier suffered several non-life threatening injuries, but was able to slowly ski downhill to safety.

Rescue crews plan on continuing recovery efforts on Monday, if weather permits.