AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman died after showing up to University of Colorado Hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Aurora police say a man was with the woman who was also shot. He’s still alive with serious injuries.

Investigators say the two were shot near Mississippi Avenue and Galena Street.

Neither victims have been identified, and no one is in custody.

If anyone knows anything about what happened, they are asked to contact MCU Detective Randy Hansen at (303) 739-6710.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.