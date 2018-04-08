Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Local TV, Train Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people helped save a woman from being hit by a train in Colorado Springs.

csprings train crash 10vo transfer frame 475 Homeless Woman Flags Man Down To Help Save Woman From Train Tracks

(credit: CBS)

Her car stalled on the tracks late Thursday night. A homeless woman saw what was happening and flagged down a man who was driving by.

csprings train crash 10vo transfer frame 90 Homeless Woman Flags Man Down To Help Save Woman From Train Tracks

(credit: CBS)

Helga Rodgers says she didn’t want to leave her car because she wanted to try to move it off the tracks.

The man, Brad Doll, was able to convince Rodgers to get out of the car just in time.

csprings train crash 10sotvo transfer frame 191 Homeless Woman Flags Man Down To Help Save Woman From Train Tracks

Brad Doll (credit: CBS)

“I turned around and a train smashed her car. I saw it happen. Just smashed it like a piece of plastic,” Doll said.

“He saved my life… God bless,” said Rodgers.

“Well the homeless lady saved your life I just helped out,” Doll responded.

csprings train crash 10vo transfer frame 281 Homeless Woman Flags Man Down To Help Save Woman From Train Tracks

(credit: CBS)

Doll says the train smashed into the stranded vehicle just seconds after he moved his car out of harm’s way.

Doll says the homeless woman left before she could be thanked.

