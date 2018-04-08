COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people helped save a woman from being hit by a train in Colorado Springs.

Her car stalled on the tracks late Thursday night. A homeless woman saw what was happening and flagged down a man who was driving by.

Helga Rodgers says she didn’t want to leave her car because she wanted to try to move it off the tracks.

The man, Brad Doll, was able to convince Rodgers to get out of the car just in time.

“I turned around and a train smashed her car. I saw it happen. Just smashed it like a piece of plastic,” Doll said.

“He saved my life… God bless,” said Rodgers.

“Well the homeless lady saved your life I just helped out,” Doll responded.

Doll says the train smashed into the stranded vehicle just seconds after he moved his car out of harm’s way.

Doll says the homeless woman left before she could be thanked.