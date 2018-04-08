  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Some much needed moisture fell across Colorado’s high country this weekend with many of our ski resorts exceeding a foot and a half of snow.

In fact several hit the two foot mark!

A strong jet stream will remain in our area both today and tomorrow so scattered snow showers will be an ongoing threat in the mountains with maybe a few rain and snow showers in Denver and on the plains later today and early Monday.

It also means some occasional bouts with strong and gusty wind.

Fire weather will once again be a concern today in south-central Colorado around the San Luis Valley.

By Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will take over Colorado and it will bring much warmer weather and plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

