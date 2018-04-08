(credit: kingsoopers.com)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers officials are recalling an unknown amount of packaged meat from their store at 8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard near Chatfield Avenue in Littleton.

They say the refrigerated cases the products were in were turned off.

They found the problem on Saturday when the “refrigerated cases’ temperature fail-safe was disabled by a construction team during the store’s remodel.”

The products, which were sold between Wednesday and Saturday, may have spoiled, thus resulting in the recall.

The items include the following:

Ground Beef

Ground sausage

Beef – Steaks, Roasts, stew meats

Fresh Pork – Chops, Roasts, diced, ribs

Hams

Lunchmeats

Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

Dinner Sausages

Hot Dogs

Convenience Meals – Ready to Eat Pre-cooked meats, potatoes and sides

Lunchables

Fresh Chicken

Fresh turkey

Ground poultry

No reports of illness or injury have been reported at this point. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased any of the above products should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers can call King Soopers at 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.