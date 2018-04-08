(credit: ThinkStock)

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — The people killed early Saturday morning in a collision with a semi trailer near Sterling were identified Sunday.

Thomas Toth and Christina Daskas-Toth, both 48, died in the wreck along with two children, 11 and 8 years old, according to Trooper Tim Schaefer of the Colorado State Patrol.

Schaefer said the four are from Michigan.

Sonja Franchett, principal at Maire Elementary in Grosse Point, Mich., said the crash killed the couple’s daughters – 11-year-old Sophia and 8-year-old Elianna. She said the family was on vacation.

The crash occurred five miles northeast of Sterling. An eastbound tractor trailer jack-knifed in slick road conditions just after midnight. The trailer came to rest stretched across all the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The Toths, driving a Chrysler Pacifica, drove into the trailer. The roof of their car was ripped off.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Georgia, and his male passenger were uninjured.

Schaefer said CSP is still investigating the circumstances of the accident. It is not known at this time whether the truckers made an effort to warn oncoming traffic of their trailer’s hazard, or whether they had time to do so.

