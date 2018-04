(credit: South Metro Fire & Rescue)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A brush fire ignited along the Cherry Creek Trail in Parker on Sunday afternoon.

South Metro firefighter responded and determined no structures were threatened.

Cherry Creek Trail Update – Fire is 100% contained and approximately 1/2 acre in size. Lots of work left to be done extinguishing heavy timber. Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause, no injuries and no structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/YKQzuAAJqg — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 8, 2018

They say the fire grew to about half of an acre and was 100 percent contained about 30 minutes later.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.