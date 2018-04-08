  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers are coming together to support children as they learn to read in Grand Junction.

For some children, reading out loud with an adult hovering over them can be stressful.

Now, dogs are serving as their reading partners.

Dogs don’t understand the story. They don’t know if the kids reading it to them are doing it perfectly or not, they just lay there and listen.

“It sounded like a really good way to engage kids, young readers, reluctant readers. We jumped on it overtime. It has developed into one of our most popular programs,” said Bob Kretschman.

Community members with specially-trained support dogs proposed the Dog Ears Program at the Grand Junction Library, and it has been a big hit with young readers.

“It’s really cool because kids and dogs have a really great synergy. There’s a connection, Kretschman said.

Now, the program is expanding to other library branches across the Grand Valley.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

