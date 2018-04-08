COLORADO, UNITED STATES - 2016/07/18: The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s own Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running to be named the Best Zoo in North America.

The contest is put on by USA Today’s 10Best program.

CMZ took 6th place in 2017.

They need the public’s help in snagging that 1st place spot. Fans can cast their votes once a day, every day through 10 a.m. on April 30.

As of Sunday afternoon, CMZ sat in 4th place out of 20, following Saint Louis Zoo, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Muesum – Tucson.

