Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Local TV, USAToday's 10Best
COLORADO, UNITED STATES - 2016/07/18: The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s own Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running to be named the Best Zoo in North America.

The contest is put on by USA Today’s 10Best program.

CMZ took 6th place in 2017.

RELATED: 2 Giraffes At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Are Pregnant!

They need the public’s help in snagging that 1st place spot. Fans can cast their votes once a day, every day through 10 a.m. on April 30.

As of Sunday afternoon, CMZ sat in 4th place out of 20, following Saint Louis Zoo, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Muesum – Tucson.

LINK: Vote For Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s