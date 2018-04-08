Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Local TV, Nashville Predators, Stanley Cup Playoffs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and thousands of fans are itching to get their hands on tickets.

gettyimages 943189772 Avs Fans Looking For Playoff Tickets Following Win Over Blues

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon #29 and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth #12 swamp Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog #92 who scored an empty net goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at the Pepsi April 07, 2018. Av’s won 5-2 to move on to the first round of the NHL playoffs. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Playoffs start on Wednesday. The Avs face the No. 1 Nashville Predators in Tennessee on Thursday at 7:30 Colorado time.

The teams meet again in Nashville on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. Then the teams play games three and four at the Pepsi Center on April 16 and April 18 at 8 p.m. both days.

The next three games, if needed, will bounce back and forth between Nashville and Denver. The Avs could be home again on April 22.

The playoffs consist of four rounds of a best-of-seven series.

The winner advances to play winner of Winnipeg-Minnesota series.

PHOTO GALLERY: Avalanche Clinch Playoff Spot In West With Win Over Blues

The Avs went 0-3-1 against the Predators this season.

This is the Avs’ 14th Stanley Cup playoff appearance.

LINK: 2018 Colorado Avalanche Playoffs Home Game Tickets

