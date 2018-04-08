DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and thousands of fans are itching to get their hands on tickets.

Playoffs start on Wednesday. The Avs face the No. 1 Nashville Predators in Tennessee on Thursday at 7:30 Colorado time.

The teams meet again in Nashville on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. Then the teams play games three and four at the Pepsi Center on April 16 and April 18 at 8 p.m. both days.

Playoffs are back at Pepsi Center AND YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT.#GoAvsGo — x-Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 8, 2018

The next three games, if needed, will bounce back and forth between Nashville and Denver. The Avs could be home again on April 22.

The playoffs consist of four rounds of a best-of-seven series.

The winner advances to play winner of Winnipeg-Minnesota series.

PHOTO GALLERY: Avalanche Clinch Playoff Spot In West With Win Over Blues

The Avs went 0-3-1 against the Predators this season.

This is the Avs’ 14th Stanley Cup playoff appearance.

LINK: 2018 Colorado Avalanche Playoffs Home Game Tickets