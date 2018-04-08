Filed Under:A Day for Wednesday's Child, Adoption Exchange, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – As A Day for Wednesday’s Child draws near, the Adoption Exchange explains the important work they do all year long.

They work on changing the lives of older children in foster care for the better and showing them the endless opportunities at their feet.

adoption exchange Adoption Exchange Helps Change Future Of Foster Children

A Day for Wednesday’s Child is coming up on Wednesday starting at 4:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

We will have a phone bank of people taking donations all day and night.

CBS4 and the Adoption Exchange will also feature families who have successfully adopted children out of foster care.

CBS4’s own Britt Moreno will host the event.

